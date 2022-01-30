Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,640 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SWX opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

