Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.02 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.