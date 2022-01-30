Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,938.80 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,328.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

