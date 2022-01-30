Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 14.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,537,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

