Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 163,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

