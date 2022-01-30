Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $108.44 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

