Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 274 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Seeyond increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

