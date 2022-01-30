Caption Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

