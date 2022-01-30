35,000 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

