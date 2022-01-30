Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

