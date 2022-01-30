Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Matson were worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

