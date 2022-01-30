Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $364,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

