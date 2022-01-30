Primecap Management Co. CA Has $41.24 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,827 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PROS were worth $41,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO opened at $27.25 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.