Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

NYSE RH opened at $391.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.62. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.