Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 14,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

