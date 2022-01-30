Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.