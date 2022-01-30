5,668 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

