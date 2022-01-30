Empirical Finance LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

