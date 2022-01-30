BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 158 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

