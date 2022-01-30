Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

