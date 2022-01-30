Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.