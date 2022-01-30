Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.58 Million in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

