Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $51,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $17,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

