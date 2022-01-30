Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 73,800 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,523,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $58,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $66,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

