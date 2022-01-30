Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 316,187 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

