Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 97,047 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.0% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 225,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 110,428 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 392,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

