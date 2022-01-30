Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $257.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.