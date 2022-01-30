Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

