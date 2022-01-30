Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.28. 45,179 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter.

