Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 2.5%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 4,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

