Brokerages Set Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT at $9.65

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

