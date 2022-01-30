Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Expands By 375.0%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSTG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -0.12. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

