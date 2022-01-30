iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.10 and last traded at C$32.10. Approximately 23,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.89.

