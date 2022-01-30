LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $601,529.85 and approximately $2,325.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00259307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007279 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.92 or 0.01138344 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003777 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

