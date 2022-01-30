Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 142.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

