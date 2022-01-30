Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $593.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

