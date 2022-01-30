Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

