Bytom Trading 2% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00293276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002118 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,731,555,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,749,644 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

