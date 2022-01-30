Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 108.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

