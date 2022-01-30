Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,648 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

