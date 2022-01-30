Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.97 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

