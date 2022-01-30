Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,476,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 209,179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

