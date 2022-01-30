Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

