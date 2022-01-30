Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

