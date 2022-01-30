GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.85. 20,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 893,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

