Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 202,414 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of PetIQ worth $75,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PetIQ by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

