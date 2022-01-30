Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 58,316 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

