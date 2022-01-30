The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

