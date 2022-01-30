The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.