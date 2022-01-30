Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

GLW stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corning by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,487 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $1,845,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

